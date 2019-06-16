Richard Dale Hunter



Bellville - Richard Dale "Dick" Hunter of Bellville passed away on Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019. He was 80.



Dick was born on December 11th, 1938 in Mt. Vernon to the late Hazel Mae Albert and Dale Fremont Hunter. Dick was a United States Navy Veteran where he served his country from 1955 to 1965. He was a life member and a past president of the Eagles F.O.E. #760 in Mt. Vernon, a life member of the AMVETS post #43 in Bellville and post #95 in Mt. Vernon. He was also a life member of the VFW in Mt. Vernon. He was a past Charter member of the AMVET Riders Post #43 in Bellville, where he was given the nickname Big Daddy. He was a proud member of American Legion Post #535 in Bellville.



Dick was a hard working man; he worked 25 years at the Grumman Flexible Bus Company as a welder and went on to do many different things. He retired December of 2000.



Dick loved to go camping, dancing, to bluegrass festivals, and to stock car races. He loved riding motorcycles; he bought his first Harley at the age of 15. Dick was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. He enjoyed sitting in the sun on his front porch and people watching. He made many friends when moving to Bellville and was loved by all.



He was preceded in death by his father Dale Fremont Hunter; his mother Hazel Mae Albert; stepfather Lynn (Tex) Albert; sisters Bonnie Jean Lane and Carol Joan Decker; and his half-sister Linda Lou Albert.



He is survived by two daughters Dana (Bart) Gill and Brenda (Rick) Heinberger; their mother Kathy Hunter; 5 grandchildren Shannon Aten, Bobby (Miranda) Silliman, Brooklyn (Dave) Gill, Ambur Gill, Whitney Pargeon; 13 Great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; two step sisters Christina Murphy and Charlotte Cline; dear friends Turk Britton and Mike Palmer; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life Gathering for family and friends will take place on Sunday June 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Park in Bellville. Military honors will be performed by the Bellville American Legion Post #535 at 4:30 pm. Interment will take place at a later date in the St. John Cemetery in Mt. Vernon.



In lieu of flowers contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the family.



Please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence. Published in the News Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary