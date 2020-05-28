Richard Donald Lisle
Fleming Island, Florida - Richard Donald Lisle died peacefully on May 18, 2020 in Fleming Island, Florida. Richard was born in Mansfield as the second son to Clarence and Mabel Florence Truxall Lisle on March 25, 1923 (older brother was Harvey). Richard attended Ohio State University, receiving a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1944. It was also at Ohio State that he met his future wife, Marion K. Hitchcock, a farm girl from Grafton, Ohio. They were married in 1945 and had five children: Kay Lisle Swanson, Richard A. Lisle, David N. Lisle, Elizabeth Lisle Bendure, and Harry J. Lisle.
Richard was employed by B.F. Goodrich for over 33 years as a Senior Project Engineer, managing plant construction in the United States, Quebec, Canada, and Venezuela. He was a longtime member of the Shrine, Consistory and Masonic Orders as well as the Leiderkranz Club in Mansfield, Ohio. He also was involved for many years with the Boy Scouts of America, first as a scout himself, who achieved his Eagle Scout standing, then as a ScoutMaster for the Avon Lake B.S.Troop 332.
He was a longtime Methodist, a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mansfield from birth until 1941, then attending again after retirement from 1988 to 2003. He attended the Lakeshore United Methodist Church in Avon Lake with his family, and during his years in Florida, attended the Christ Church in Fleming Island, FL. Richard had a passion for Christian mission ministries.
He was an accomplished home builder, having built two homes in Ohio, and one in Venezuela. He was an avid gardener and landscaper. For his oldest daughter, Kay's home wedding reception, he planted 75 rose bushes in his yard in her honor.
He loved camping, boating, and skiing, both on water and snow. He shared his passions with his family, teaching his children to ski, and taking them on camping adventures across the Continental United States and Canada, and visiting the many National Parks. After his family was grown, he continued his travels to Europe, Israel, Egypt, and South America. Later in life, Richard took on genealogy, and through his research and findings, wrote the book "The Lisles of Franklin County, Ohio". Through his work, he was recognized as a member of the "First Families of Ohio" (families who settled Ohio prior to 1820).
He is survived by his wife Nioves Josefina Lisle, and his 15 grand children: Richard E. Lisle, Chrissy Ramsey, Donald Swanson, Krista Wieters, Anna Bouchard, Michelle Lisle, Jennifer Lisle, Jeffrey Lisle, Tiffany Bendure Kruger, Lindsey Bendure Armstrong, Matthew Bendure, Samuel D. Lisle, Joshua Q. Lisle, Sarah O. Lisle and Bailey E. Lisle. His legacy is a family of love with an almost countless number descendants of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services for Richard will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Richard would like any donations to go to First United Methodist Church in Mansfield, 12 North Diamond Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in News Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.