Services
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dropsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Dropsey


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Dropsey Obituary
Richard Dropsey

Mansfield - Richard D. Dropsey, 87, of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after an extended battle with Alzheimer's.

Dick was born November 9, 1931 to the late Clarence and Justine Dalton Dropsey. He served with the United States Army 101st Airborne "Screaming Eagles" in Berlin during the Korean Conflict. On August 27, 1955 he married the love of his life, Rosemary Zeides Dropsey who preceded him in death. Dick spent 36 1/2 years at General Motors working in the Tool & Die division. He volunteered his time at St. Peter's coaching 6th grade boys' basketball for over 25 years. Dick ran St. Peter's bingo for more than 20 years and also was the scorebook keeper for St. Peter's boys' basketball team and an active and founding member of the St. Peter's Booster Club.

Survivors include his children Pat (Rita) Dropsey, Mike Dropsey, Rick (Pam) Dropsey, Mark (Melissa Stapleton) Dropsey, Nancy (Mark Wilcheck) Clemons; 14 grandchildren Katharine (Anthony) Trumpower, Austyn Dropsey, Blair Dropsey, Mikey Dropsey, Nick Dropsey, Ashley (Joe) Christman, Chelsea (Dalton Farina) Dropsey, Brittany (Nick) Vega, Lindsay (Mike) Wirth, Cole Richards, Josh (Kara) Clemons, Nikki (Jeff Williams) Clemons, Dalton Clemons, Nicholas (Brooke) Wirick; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; sisters Jean Berges, Patricia Caffrey, Eleanor Predmore; brothers Philip Dropsey and William Dropsey.

The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Pathways Hospice, both of Ashland, for the excellent care they provided for Dick.

Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Tuesday from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30am Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery with military honors presented by Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Peter's Booster Club.

www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now