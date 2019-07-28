|
|
Richard Dropsey
Mansfield - Richard D. Dropsey, 87, of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after an extended battle with Alzheimer's.
Dick was born November 9, 1931 to the late Clarence and Justine Dalton Dropsey. He served with the United States Army 101st Airborne "Screaming Eagles" in Berlin during the Korean Conflict. On August 27, 1955 he married the love of his life, Rosemary Zeides Dropsey who preceded him in death. Dick spent 36 1/2 years at General Motors working in the Tool & Die division. He volunteered his time at St. Peter's coaching 6th grade boys' basketball for over 25 years. Dick ran St. Peter's bingo for more than 20 years and also was the scorebook keeper for St. Peter's boys' basketball team and an active and founding member of the St. Peter's Booster Club.
Survivors include his children Pat (Rita) Dropsey, Mike Dropsey, Rick (Pam) Dropsey, Mark (Melissa Stapleton) Dropsey, Nancy (Mark Wilcheck) Clemons; 14 grandchildren Katharine (Anthony) Trumpower, Austyn Dropsey, Blair Dropsey, Mikey Dropsey, Nick Dropsey, Ashley (Joe) Christman, Chelsea (Dalton Farina) Dropsey, Brittany (Nick) Vega, Lindsay (Mike) Wirth, Cole Richards, Josh (Kara) Clemons, Nikki (Jeff Williams) Clemons, Dalton Clemons, Nicholas (Brooke) Wirick; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; sisters Jean Berges, Patricia Caffrey, Eleanor Predmore; brothers Philip Dropsey and William Dropsey.
The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Pathways Hospice, both of Ashland, for the excellent care they provided for Dick.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Tuesday from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30am Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery with military honors presented by Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Peter's Booster Club.
www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on July 28, 2019