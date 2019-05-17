|
Richard E. "Tuffy" Ernst
Galion - Richard E. 'Tuffy Ernst, 88, passed away on May 14, 2019 at Woodside Village in Mt. Gilead after suffering from Dementia for the last 3 years.
Tuffy was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 26, 1930 to Bruce and Gladys (Koons) Ernst. He married Mary Belle (Loyer-Ruehrmund) Ernst on May 13, 1951 and she preceded him in death on January 26, 1998.
Tuffy had many jobs in his work career. He worked at Perfection Cobey, Gledhill Road Machinery, Iberia Schools, and Andrews Dairy and enjoyed working on the farm. He graduated from Iberia High School. Tuffy enjoyed gardening and going to the county fairs where he enjoyed showing hogs. Tuffy was a member of the Morrow County Pork Producers and was elected in 2018 into their Hall of Fame. Tuffy attended the Wesley Chapel Church of Galion.
Tuffy is survived by his children, Sharon (Ivan) Haga of Bucyrus, Gary (Jackie) Ernst of Galion, Linda Ratliff of Mansfield; his grandchildren, Christina Rosen (Shawn Rosen), Anita Conley (Brian Conley), Stephanie Stratton, and Nathan (KC) Ernst; his great-grandchildren, Dakota, Briana, Kolton, Opal, Kennedy, and Ruby; and a great-great-granddaughter, Clara that is due in June; daughter-in-law Charlotte Ernst of Galion; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to the love of his life, Tuffy was preceded in death by his sons, Richard Lynn Ernst, and John L. Ernst, his son-in-law, Glen Stone; his brother, Kenneth Ernst; and his sister-in-law, Luella Ernst.
Friends may call on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal on May 17, 2019