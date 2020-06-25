Richard E. Orewiler
Millersburg - Richard E. Orewiler, 89, of Millersburg, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Scenic Pointe Nursing Home. He was born in Mansfield on March 25, 1931, to the late Donnell and Mary Alice (Mentzer) Orewiler.
Richard retired from General Motors working as a tool and die maker. He also served as the Richland County Recorder.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (M. Jack) Huff; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Orewiler; two sons, Alvin and Steve Orewiler; daughter, Kay Jividen; and one brother and sister.
There will be no services. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
