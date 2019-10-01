|
Richard E. Schafer
Mansfield - Richard E. Schafer, age 90, of Mansfield passed away, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 17, 1929 in Darke County, Ohio to the late Gerald S. and Mabel (Michael) Schafer and was graduated from Greenville High School in 1947. During his high school years, Richard competed as a boxer, earning the coveted golden gloves.
On August 28, 1949 he married Martha Fernsler who preceded him in death on October 2, 2013.
Richard was proud to have worked his first year out of high school for the FBI. Shortly after he took a position with United Telephone. Throughout the company's many changes Richard remained a faithful employee for decades, working nearly every position from the field to the human resources office.
Residing in Mansfield since 1968, he was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, and SCORE. He volunteered much of his time at the Renaissance Theatre and the MedCentral Hospital as a member of Mended Hearts and in the emergency room. A sports fan, he was a referee for softball and volleyball in the Mansfield community for over 25 years. A 32nd degree Mason, Richard was a member of the Mansfield Masonic Lodge. Simply stated, Richard had a deep desire to help others in a purposeful way.
Richard enjoyed playing bridge with Martha, and their friends and family. He was methodical and organized but will remembered for his authentic way of being playfully ornery.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law Steven and Anne Schafer of Flemington, New Jersey, a daughter and son-in-law Judy and Dave Bogner of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Julie (Dan) McGurk of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Mark Schafer of Boston, Massachusetts; and two great grandchildren Molly and Elliot McGurk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a grandson Timothy Schafer, and a brother Henry Schafer.
Richard's family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Wedgewood Estates and OhioHealth Hospice for their kindness and compassion in caring for Richard.
Friends may call Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Thursday at 10:30 am. The Rev. Jennifer Whitmore will officiate and burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions to Main Street United Methodist Church may be made at the funeral home.
Private expressions of sympathy may be made to the family visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019