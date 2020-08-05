Richard Eugene Spohn
Lucas - Richard Eugene Spohn passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2020 at his home in Lucas, Ohio.
Born April 27, 1927 in Lucas, Ohio to Royd J. and Jennie May McFarland Spohn, he lived in the area his entire life, attending Lucas High School and leaving school to enlist in the United States Navy Reserve during WWII, serving in the Pacific theater upon the U.S.S. Samar as a coxswain. After the war, he served in the Naval Ready Reserve and was a lifelong farmer in the area.
He married Mylah Jean Frakes in 1947 in Greenup, KY, celebrating 73 years of marriage before her death in February of this year.
Dick is survived by his five children, Beverly Hollis of Jacksonville, FL., William (Susan) Spohn and Carl Spohn of Lucas, Kathey Shaffer of Bellville, and Jerry (Marie) Spohn of Ocala, FL. His twelve grandchildren include, Royd Spohn of Lucas, OH, Richard Spohn of Mansfield, OH, Jennifer (Chad) Brown of Ashland, OH, Jason (Becky) Spohn of Lucas, OH, Nicole Baxter of Dublin, OH, Janna (Tommy) Huie of Cookeville, TN, Jodie (Ben) Flynn of Bellville, OH, Jeff (Heather) Spohn of Ocala, FL, Vanessa Jones of Trafalgar, IN, Jamie (Jim) Stewart of Butler, OH, Kristen (Simon) Beach of Ogmore Vale, Wales, and Gary Hollis of Jacksonville, FL. He is the great-grandfather of 24 and great-great grandfather of five with two additional expected this year. A sister, Leona McClellan of Lucas, OH, survives him as well as a brother-in-law Joe Robertson of Shelby, OH, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Dick is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Hasenzahl, Wilma Westfield, Freda Robertson, and Mildred Shafer, and a great-granddaughter, Ryanne Spohn.
Graveside services will be scheduled at a later date.
