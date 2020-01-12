|
Richard G. McCready
Lucas - Lifetime Lucas/Mansfield resident and commercial real estate developer Richard G. McCready (McCready Leasing Inc.) passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family on January 9, 2020 at Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Born May 8, 1940 to parents Robert E. & Lena "Amy" (Purdy) McCready, Dick was a Lucas High School Class of 1958 graduate as well as the first enrollee at The Ohio State University Mansfield Branch Campus.
Early on Dick hustled selling pianos and organs which paved the road to the family-owned business known as McCready Suburban Furniture on West Fourth Street. Auctioneering, liquidating, land acquisition and development were his passions. He enjoyed contributing his time and efforts to charity auctions benefitting the Mansfield Art Center, the Renaissance Theatre and MedCentral Hospital as well as others.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn R. (Dokken) McCready of Lucas; his daughters Leisha McCready of Chicago, IL and Paige McCready of La Jolla, CA; Danielle (Chris) Paul of Marvin, NC, Darby (Pat) Heckerd of Gulfport, FL; grandchildren Maxwell Mueller, Milan Boer, Henri Boer, Aidan Paul, Erin Paul, and Hudson Heckerd; brother Thomas O. (Marsha) McCready; brother-in-law Paul Culler; and Uncle Clyde (Diana) Purdy. Richard was preceded in death by his brother Robert C. McCready and sister Marlene M. McCready Culler.
Calling hours will be held on Monday January 13, 2020 from 4-7pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 11am. Both to be held in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Private burial will follow in the Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Friendly House.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Richard's family.
Published in the News Journal on Jan. 12, 2020