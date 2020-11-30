Richard "Dick" Guill
Mansfield - Richard "Dick" Guill, 81, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at OhioHealth Marion Hospital in Marion, Ohio. He was born December 5, 1938, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Azle Gage and Tressa Irene (Stull) Guill.
A very family oriented man, Dick was involved in the activities of his children and grandchildren and was their biggest fan. He liked to travel in his motor home and enjoyed many activities such as reading, fishing, bowling and listening to music. Dick was also quite the horseshoe pitcher and was the Regional Director of the Ohio State Horseshoe Pitchers Association for many years. He was also a member of the Mansfield Bowlers Association. He worked at AK Steel for 36 years and retired as a chemist. He was a very knowledgeable man and could fix just about anything brought before him. Dick was a member of Mayflower Congregational Church, where he served on various committees. He had a servant's heart and was always willing to help anyone.
Dick is survived by his wife, Dianna Keefer Guill; three children, Rich Guill, Sheryl (Kenny) Phillips and Amy (Jimmy) Myers; three grandsons, Storm Dominguez, Kane Phillips and Jameson Myers; two brothers, Larry (Evelyn) Guill and Tom (Judy) Guill; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Randy) Leedom and Karen Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three grandsons, Sam, Boone and Owen Phillips; and three siblings, Rita Jane Guill, Norma Jean Cayce and Bill Guill.
A private family service will be held. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Memorial contributions may be made in care of Mayflower Congregational Church, 548 N. McElroy Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44905.
