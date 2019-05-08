|
|
Richard H. Garrett
Shelby - Richard H. Garrett, age 84, resident of Shelby died Monday May 6, 2019 at his home.
Born July 22, 1934 in Shelby to Hobart A. and Nannie M. (Morrow) Garrett he had been a Shiloh resident returning to Shelby in 1957.
He was a 1952 graduate of Shiloh High School and had attended Bowling Green University majoring in Art. He was formerly employed with Wilkins Air Force Depot and had worked as an insurance agent with Western and Southern Insurance Co. Richard had worked in the automotive department at Sears in Ontario, retiring after 27 years of customer service.
He is survived by his two sons Eric (Caren) Garrett of Shelby, Kurt Garrett of Willard; one daughter Michele (Eric) Gesing of Shelby; four grandchildren, Gabriel Gesing, Jordann, Jacquelynn and Carson Garrett; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his one and only childhood sweetheart and wife, whom he married July 6, 1957, Donna Jean Garrett in 2011; two brothers Donald E. Garrett and Robert E. Garrett; two sisters Arlene Maciorowski and Eleanor Phillips.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 12:00 to 1:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 1:00 PM. Reverend James Robinson will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial expressions may be made to the Shelby Y Community Center, 111 W. Smiley Ave., Shelby, OH 44875.
Published in the News Journal on May 8, 2019