Richard J. "Rich" Blevins
Mansfield - Richard J. "Rich" Blevins beloved son of Sue Blevins and Lloyd Blevins departed this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
He was born February 6, 1973, in Mansfield, Ohio. He graduated from Madison High School where he was a member of the tennis team. Rich attended The Ohio State University and the University of Tennessee.
Rich loved music and was involved with several bands in the Columbus Area. He especially enjoyed his friendship with members of the band, "The Martini Affair" and the rock group "Noise Auction".
Rich also loved sports including golf, tennis and football. His revered Ohio State Buckeyes football team kept him engaged with team excitement every year from August to January. Rich had dear friends in Mansfield and was able to get together with them as often as he could. He lived in Tennessee for a time and made many lifelong friends from the Knoxville area. He loved getting to know people.
In addition to his parents Rich is survived by his brother L.T. (Marinda) Blevins; his niece Grace Blevins and nephews Remington and Colton Blevins; uncles James (Glenda) Butler, Hank (Brenda) Butler, Ricky (Hazel) Butle, and Phil (Flora) Blevins; aunts Marilyn (Jim) Owens, Mary Butler and Kathy Butler; several cousins in Ohio and Kentucky who he really enjoyed and always looked forward to hanging out with. He spoke often of all the family get-togethers throughout the years that were warm memories for him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lloyd and Bertha Blevins; Rich's K-9 companion-Fuller; uncles Edd Butler and Larry Butler; cousin Hank Butler, II.
Public graveside services will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 1 pm in Mansfield Memorial Park. Friends and family are encouraged to bring their own seating. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blevins family. Graveside services will be live streamed on the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Grace Parish Food Pantry may be made through the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020