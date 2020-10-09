Richard James Welker
Mansfield - Richard James Welker, 76, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 from kidney failure.
Richard was born December 15, 1944 in Mt. Vernon. He was married twice, first to Carol Watkins (deceased 2014), then after a divorce, he married Sandra Lutz (deceased 2018).
He worked various jobs, including tow truck driver, roadie for a music band and mechanic on a drag racing team. It is through his time around a race track that he developed a lifelong passion for racing, particularly Indy Car. Richard achieved a lifelong dream to meet his hero, Mario Andretti and presented him with a portrait painted by his first wife (Carol), which is said to still be hanging in Mario's office. He also enjoyed pets, music and classic films. He served in the Army and did a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Richard is survived by his son, Michael (Amanda Moening) Welker of Bucyrus, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Bryn Parker, Isabelle and Lisabeth Moening.
A graveside memorial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Richard's honor to the Ohio Nurses Foundation (www.ohionursesfoundation.org
) or Catholic Charities, 2 Smith Ave., Mansfield, OH 44905
Richard's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Catholic Charities, and the healthcare and social workers of Richland County.
"Remember, I'm pulling for you... we're all in this together. Keep your stick on the ice." -Red Green
