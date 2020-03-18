|
|
Richard K. "Rich" Robinson
Willard - Richard K. "Rich" Robinson, 89, of Willard passed away Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. Rich was born April 1, 1930 in Willard and was the son of the late Harry and Bessie Beck Robinson. He lived his entire life in Willard and was a 1949 graduate of Willard High School. Rich was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War and served two tours of duty in Korea aboard the USS Frank Knox. He was the owner and operator for 24 years of Rich's Sunoco at the corner of US 224 and Myrtle Avenue in Willard and later worked at Pioneer Rubber Co. and MTD, Shelby, retiring in 2000. Rich enjoyed his vegetable garden, especially growing tomatoes, but his true love was the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His hope and trust were in the Lord and he loved the church families who were so important to him.
Rich is survived by his wife, Maxine Van Allen Robinson, whom he married Dec. 7, 1951; two daughters: Beth (Greg) Mumea of Mansfield and Kim (Jerry) Jacobs of Willard; one son: Taylor K. (Michelle) Robinson of North Andover, MA; 11 grandchildren: Ryan (Priscilla) Mumea, Erica (Jeff) Bache, Evan (Kara) Mumea, Adam (Gwen) Mumea, William (Abi) Mumea, Elliott Mumea, Lauren (Steven) Miller, Stephanie (Tag) Wilbur, Brooks Robinson, Grace Robinson, and Max Robinson; 18 great-grandchildren; and one sister: Phyllis (Harold) Snyder of Willard.
Private family services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Hanneman Funeral Home, Willard with Pastor Luigi Perez officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Willard. The family regrets that due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. SNYDER FUNERAL HOMES - LINDSEY CHAPEL, LOUDONVILLE is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Robinsons by visiting Snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020