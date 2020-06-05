Richard L. "Dick" Bisel
Bellville - Richard L. "Dick" Bisel, age 77, peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus, early on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 22, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Virgil L. and Marjorie Hout Bisel. He graduated from Bellville High School in 1960 and from Franklin University in 1967.
Though he is gone from this earth, he is never forgotten. Dick will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Seidner Bisel, daughter, Beth Ann (Brian) Faust, son, Matthew (Tamara) Bisel, grandchildren, Brandon (Andrea) Faust, Brian Jacob and Bailey Faust, Shelbi and Ashley Bisel, great granddaughters, Ella Faust, Addison and Hope Bisel, brother, Paul (Janet) Bisel, sisters-in-law, Loreice Rinehardt and Beverley (Larry) Russell along with extended family.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brother Jerry Bisel.
Private graveside services were held at Bellville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clearfork Alliance Church or Jefferson Fire Department.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clearfork Alliance Church or Jefferson Fire Department.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.