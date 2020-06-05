Richard L. "Dick" Bisel
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. "Dick" Bisel

Bellville - Richard L. "Dick" Bisel, age 77, peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus, early on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 22, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Virgil L. and Marjorie Hout Bisel. He graduated from Bellville High School in 1960 and from Franklin University in 1967.

Though he is gone from this earth, he is never forgotten. Dick will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Seidner Bisel, daughter, Beth Ann (Brian) Faust, son, Matthew (Tamara) Bisel, grandchildren, Brandon (Andrea) Faust, Brian Jacob and Bailey Faust, Shelbi and Ashley Bisel, great granddaughters, Ella Faust, Addison and Hope Bisel, brother, Paul (Janet) Bisel, sisters-in-law, Loreice Rinehardt and Beverley (Larry) Russell along with extended family.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brother Jerry Bisel.

Private graveside services were held at Bellville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clearfork Alliance Church or Jefferson Fire Department.

To read Dick's full obituary and to share a memory or condolence, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home
33 East College St
Fredericktown, OH 43019
(740) 694-4006
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved