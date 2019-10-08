|
Richard L. Pfeifer
Mansfield - Richard L. Pfeifer, 96 of Mansfield passed away October 5, 2019 at Brethren Care in Ashland.
Richard was born April 7, 1923 in Mansfield to George and Catherine Kaiser Pfeifer. He was a 1941 graduate of St. Peter's High School and then went on to serve in the Army Air Corp. in the Pacific during World War II. Dick was a manager of cost accounting for Empire Detroit Steel for over 30 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Church where he sang in their choir. Dick was also an advisor for the Boy Scouts, ran the greenhouse at the Conner House and was a member of the Amvets and Liederkranz. He had a love for the outdoors enjoying gardening, fishing and camping and an avid Ohio sports fan. Dick was a board member and long-time resident at the Crossings of Mansfield and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children: Rick (Kathie) Pfeifer of Westerville, Audrey Sikula of Ashland, Jack (Cheryl) Pfeifer of Shelby, Carolyn (Garry) Weich of Elyria; grandchildren: Meghan (Aaron) Kneeland, Eric (Jazmin) Pfeifer, Matt Pfeifer, Jennifer Crutchfield, Audrey (David) Kremzer and Julie (fiance Nick Bowden) Weich; great-grandchildren: Bria, Brecken, Charleigh, Brody, Asher, Alyssa, Mckenna, Nathan, Griffin; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Elvia Pfeifer; siblings Rev. William, Robert, Catherine, and Frederick.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Tuesday from 3-6pm with a vigil prayer service at 6pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:00am Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veteran's Burial Detail.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's School.
www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 8, 2019