Richard "Dick" L. Selby
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Richard "Dick" L. Selby, 92, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019, at Windsor Health Center at Vicar's Landing.
He was born March 26, 1927 in Mansfield to Harold and Grace (Hergatt) Selby. He graduated from Madison High School in 1945. He also graduated from Ohio State and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
In 1952, Dick married Audrey McCoy. Together they had formed Richard L. Selby Inc.
In 1988, they retired to New Smyrna Beach, FL. and then moved to Vicar's Landing, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 2002. They had been married for 64 years until Audrey's passing in January, 2016.
Dick is survived by his twin brother, Jack (Erma) Selby of Mansfield; 2 nieces, Robyn (Doug) Wolfe of Mansfield and Lisa (Paul) Ballow of Pooler, GA; 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Vicar's Landing Members Trust (Employee Scholarship Fund).
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019