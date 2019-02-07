|
Richard Lee Bell
Mansfield - Richard Lee Bell, 82 of Mansfield died Tuesday February 5, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
He was born March 29, 1936 in Ashland the son of Harold and Dorothy Shane Bell. He was U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Richard farmed, worked as a machinist supervisor at Myers for 25 years, a supervisor at Ideal Electric, for 20 years and was a member of the St. Peters Catholic Church.
He is survived by 4 children, Gretchen (Allen) Freeman of Loudonville, Stanley Bell of Mansfield, Barbara (Peter) Muchunas of Brandon, Florida and Rebecca Bell of Proctor, Vermont, 2 grand children, Ashley (Michael) Greer of Montgomery Village, Maryland and Sky Muchunas of Brandon, Florida, a great granddaughter, Aubrey Greer, a step-son, Robert Melchior, a step grandaughter, Jessica Melchior and two step-great granddaughters, Tatum and Harper Melchior.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Erika Melchior Bell and a sister, Kathleen Bell.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Saturday February 9, 2019 at Vermillion Cemetery in Hayesville.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to 1100 West Fourth Street Mansfield, OH 44904.
Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 7, 2019