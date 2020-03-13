|
|
Richard Lee "Dick" Brokaw
Bellville - Richard Lee "Dick" Brokaw passed away Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 in his home surrounded by his devoted family.
He was born May 19, 1934 to Cecil Raymond and Bessie Mabel (Poorman) Brokaw, on the Poorman farm, just three miles west of Bellville.
A 1952 graduate of Bellville High School, Dick played varsity football, basketball and ran track. Beginning in 1951, Dick took his love for sports to the next level announcing varsity football games for the Bellville Blue Jays and later the Clear Fork Colts. He was known as "the voice of the Colts" for over two decades.
It was during high school that a particular cheerleader caught his eye, though its been debated that the fact that her father had the first television in Bellville had something to do with that. On November 15, 1953, he married Ruth Arlene Coe with whom he celebrated 66 years, and never had a dull moment raising their three sons and daughter.
Dick Brokaw was a hard worker, instilling in his family a strong work ethic and the value of a hard days work. He helped his parents on the family farm, and worked the night shift on the B&O Railroad taking tickets. During this time, he also drove the school bus for Clear Fork and retired from the district as Supervisor of Buses. Never working just one job, Dick also served as a substitute mail carrier, and most everyone in the valley will remember him from his 38 year tenure as the owner and operator of Dick's Sohio in Bellville.
He was a 65 year member and volunteer of the Jefferson Township-Bellville Fire Department, a social member of American Legion Post #535, a 50 year member of Knights of Pythias Lodge and a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed golfing with leagues at Pleasant Hill and Little Apple, he was quite a treat especially at chipping and putting. Its well known that a Birdie shot in his presence required a celebratory shot. He also enjoyed hunting and time spent in the woods searching for "mush-a-rooms." He did woodworking, liked swimming and spent countless vacations with his family camping.
It may seem like a coincidence that all sporting events were canceled the day Dick passed, but meaningful all the same as Dick was a huge sports fan. He rooted for Duke watching his last basketball game Saturday, and bled scarlet and gray for The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a constant supporter of his kids, grandkids and great grandkids sporting events, and was often seen in the crowd cheering on his Colts.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth "Ruthy" Brokaw of Bellville, four children and their spouses Jeffrey & Candace Brokaw of Mansfield, Joel & Anne Brokaw of Bellville, Jay Brokaw of Bellville, and Jill & Jeff Schaefer of Bellville; nine grandchildren Jeffrey Brokaw, II, Aaron & Lindsey Brokaw, Adam & Karla Brokaw, Andrew "Jiggy" Brokaw, Abby Brokaw, Jessica Brokaw, Jennifer & Mark Porter, Jenna & Derek Cole and Jared Schaefer; eight great grandchildren Brynlee, Brooklyn, & Blakely Brokaw, Jacob & Jada Brokaw, Bryce Smith, Kaleb & Jayna Porter & many great-grand dogs; siblings Rosalie Brokaw, Ron & Regina Brokaw and Russell & Sue Brokaw along with several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws: Carl & Evelyn Coe; siblings Raymond & Mary Brokaw and Ruth & Les Brubaker; daughter-in-law Debbie Henry; brother-in-law Carl J. Coe; and nephews Dan Brokaw and Steve Coe.
Friends may call Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-6 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service honoring the life of Richard L. Brokaw will be held Monday at 11 am. Richard Brenneman will speak, and the Jefferson Township-Bellville Fire Department will escort Dick to his place of rest in Bellville Cemetery.
Memorial donations to Jefferson Township-Bellville Fire and Rescue or St. Paul Lutheran Church may be made at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence are encouraged at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020