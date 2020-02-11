|
Richard Lee Keets
Richard Lee Keets, 85 of rural Hayesville died Sunday February 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 25, 1934 in Ashland the son of Howard and Martha Ludwig Keets. He served in the U.S.
Navy during the Korean Conflict on the U.S.S. Capre Esperance Aircraft Carrier, making 23 trips across the Pacific. Richard was a lifelong farmer and had worked for Cooper Brothers Construction,
Reiter Dairy, Getz Construction, Mansfield Asphalt Paving, where he worked 32 years as a paving superintendent and then retired from the Ashland Co. Engineers Office where he was the County Construction Coordinator for engineer Larry Chamberlain. Richard attended Ohio State University forEngineering and was a member of the Ashland Brethren in Christ Church. He was a past FFA and 4-H'er and had showed dairy and rabbits at the Ashland County fair. Richard was a tractor puller at the Ashland and Loudonville fairs, pulling with a 1950 John Deere A and was a member of the Thomas Community Club. He was an avid deer, turkey and coon hunter.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Anne Halliwill Keets, to whom he was married March 12, 1955, three daughters, Molly (Scott) Schoepe of Gnadenhutten, Kate Keets of Ashland and Sally Keets of Mansfield, a son, Jay (Melissa) Keets of Loudonville, three grandchildren, Kaylee Schoepe of Huntington, W. VA, Holly Miller of Perrysville and Shane Reid of Loudonville, three great grandchildren, Kaleb Morris, Raelynn Lycans and Eli Lycans all of Perrysville, a sister, Linda (Bill) Raudebaugh of Jeromesville and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Marge and TW Smith, and Louise and Allen Donelson, and a brother and sister-in-law, William and Ruth Keets.
Services will be 11:00 AM Friday February 14, 2020 at Ashland Brethren in Christ Church 2750 Mifflin Ave. with Pastor Keith Tyson officiating. Burial will be in Ashland Co. Memorial Park.
Friends may call Thursday February 13, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville or one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ashland Brethren in Christ Church 2750 Mifflin Ave. Ashland, OH 44805, Ashland County Fair Stock Tractor Pulling Committee 2042 Claremont Ave. Ashland, OH 44805 or to s Project 1120 G St NW Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020