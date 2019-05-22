Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wappner Cremation Center
1327 Ashland Road
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Wappner Cremation Center
1327 Ashland Road
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Resources
Richard Lee "Dick" Salyers


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Lee "Dick" Salyers Obituary
Richard "Dick" Lee Salyers

Mansfield - Richard "Dick" Lee Salyers, 72, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born November 16, 1946 in Mansfield, he was the son of David Albert Salyers and Thelma Mary (Bartram) Jordan.

Richard retired from the trucking industry and enjoyed reading, NASCAR and remote control cars. He collected hats and loved cars especially his El Camino.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Vickie) Salyers; his sister, Janet (Gayle) Baker; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and his close friends, Jerry Cole, Timmy Cole, Drew Caudill and Scott Caudill.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Maxine Salyers, Jeanie (Mel) Gantz, Deloris (Edward) Stewart and Mary Ann Salyers.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Wappner Cremation Center, 1327 Ashland Road, Mansfield. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Published in the News Journal on May 22, 2019
