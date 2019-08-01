|
Richard M. Anderson
Lakeville - Richard M. Anderson, age 90, resident of Lakeville, Ohio and former Ganges resident, died Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living of Wooster, Ohio. Born October 10, 1928 in Shelby to Alfred Julius and Lila F. (Myers) Anderson, he was a 1946 graduate of Shelby High School and a veteran of the US Army, serving in WWII occupational forces. Richard spend most of his life in the Shelby area, moving to Lakeville to reside with his son and daughter-in-law for the last two years.
Richard received his Electrical Engineering degree from Fenn College in Cleveland and worked in several industries in the Shelby and Mansfield area, and, later, Indiana. He was last employed with GM/Delco Electronics, retiring in 1990.
Through the years, Richard enjoyed outdoor activities: fishing, trap shooting, and camping. He loved nature, and in recent years he enjoyed his lake property in Ashland county and family gatherings. A dog lover, he passed with his constant companion Maddie at his side.
He is survived by one son, Fred J. (Lori) Anderson of Lakeville; five grandchildren Andrea (Chris) VanSchepen, Melissa (James) Warner, Chelsea Walker, Chris Anderson, and Michael Strohofer; three great grandchildren; two nephews Todd (Jeanette) Laser and Steve (Shelli) Laser, and other relatives. He was a devoted and encouraging father, and very much enjoyed his grandchildren. A very independent soul, in his waning years he found advocacy, encouragement, and laughter from his caregiver, Lori Anderson.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory, Sunday August 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor James Robinson officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Gathering to share a meal, immediately following at Fred and Lori Anderson's home in Lakeville.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 1, 2019