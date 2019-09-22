Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Life Celebration Reception Center
129 S. Main Street
Mansfield, OH
Richard "Boomer" McWhorter


1953 - 2019
Richard "Boomer" McWhorter Obituary
Richard "Boomer" McWhorter

Mansfield - Richard "Boomer" McWhorter passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Richard was born on June 28, 1953, the second of four sons, to Maggie Kiser and John McWhorter.

Richard was a loyal employee of Mansfield City Schools for 33 years. He, along with his wife, retired to South Carolina in 2010. Richard enjoyed golfing and motorcycling in his free time. He also spent most of his days with the 5 Golden Retrievers the family was blessed with over the years.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shelley Winters McWhorter. Other survivors include brothers, Larry McWhorter (Jamie), John McWhorter (Sandy), and Randy McWhorter (Cathy), all of Mansfield, Ohio, brother-in-law, Bryan "Rocky" Winter (Rosalie) of Atwater, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held, Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902.

Contributions can be made to the McCormick County Humane Society, P.O. Box 900, McCormick, SC 29835.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
