Mansfield - Richard "Rick" H. Ritter passed away Saturday, March 22, 2019 in Kuttawa, Kentucky. He was 61.



He was born August 14, 1957 in Mansfield to parents Tom & Lois (Poorman) Ritter of Bellville. He went on to graduate from Clear Fork High School with the class of 1976, and married the love of his life Robin Davis on January 24, 198l. The pair was married for 38 years.



Rick was a long time truck driver, and most recently drove truck for the last 10 years for Dick Lavy Trucking Inc.



Known as the "Grill Master", Rick loved to cook and entertain family and friends. He was the happiest when he was joking and teasing everyone, especially his grandchildren with silly nicknames. He was also an avid Buckeye fan and very passionate about his involvement with the special needs community.



He is survived by his wife Robin Ritter; his children Jenny Sykes, Katie (Tyler) Hughett, and Joshua Ritter; grandchildren Jaylan, Blake and Mackenzie Sykes and Leighton Hughett; brother John (Ernie) Mills; half sisters Linda (Deb) Weller, and Kathy (Spencer) Weller Harris; his dogs Rocky and Adrian; his grand-dogger Morgan; and many friends and extended family, including his Dick Lavy Trucking Inc family.



In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by step father Bob McKee.



The Ritter family will receive friends Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home with service honoring Rick's life immediately at 3 p.m. Pastor Harry Strachan will officiate.



Contributions in Rick's memory to Calvary Baptist Church in Ashland may be made at the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019