Richard "Tom" Roberts
Shelby - Richard T. "Tom" Roberts, age 76, resident of Shelby passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Oak Grove Manor in Mansfield.
Born March 24, 1943 in Shelby to Russell and Alta (Billman) Roberts, he had been a resident of Shelby all his life.
He was a 1961 graduate of Shelby High School. Tom had worked for 44 years at the First National Bank of Shelby, and was a former Vice President, President and had served on the board of directors, retiring in 2005.
Tom had enjoyed playing cards with his friends at the Senior Center, fishing and spending time at Lake Erie. He looked forward to his leisurely car rides with his wife Ann, and above all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Ann (Kemp) Roberts; one daughter and son-in-law, Robert and Laura Thacker of Virginia Beach; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Olivia Roberts of Shelby; four grandchildren, Ashley and Austin Moore, Brandon and Kristin Roberts; two brothers, Buddy (Joan) and Jim (Sandi) Roberts, all of Shelby; one sister, Jo Ann Bland of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, John, and Paul "Pork" Roberts and six sisters, Gladys Roberts, Betty Seaton, Irene Eggleston, Jane Pollock, Esther Williams, and Nancy Shelton.
Friends may call Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the First Church of God at 3616 State Route 39, Shelby, OH 44875. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 PM. Pastor Rita Bullock will officiate with interment held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Community and Senior Center and the Shelby Church of God.
Published in the News Journal on July 19, 2019