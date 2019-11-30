|
Richard Shanley Cummins
Mansfield - Richard Shanley Cummins, a beloved Irishman, peacefully passed away on Friday evening, November 29, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born December 28, 1928 in Columbus, OH the son of Charles A. & Cecily A. (Shanley) Cummins. A beloved brother to a fun loving Irish brood, Dick was third oldest of seven, six boys and one girl. Following graduation from Hamden High School, Hamden CT, he attended the University of Connecticut. He then proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.
A handsome bachelor, new to Rochester, NY, Dick was introduced to his love and golfing partner for life, Nancie Gullen. Dick and Nancie enjoyed 60 years of marriage, a loving family, travel, and many, many dear friends. He always enjoyed his biennial family vacation at the beach including his four children Dick (Kim) Cummins of Boston, MA; Kathy (Bill) Radler of Marietta, GA; Kevin (Laura) Cummins of Cincinnati, OH; Shaun (Rick) Chokreff of Blacklick, OH. He loved spending time with his ten grandchildren; Ryan & Evan Cummins (Dick); Robert & Caroline, Grace and Hannah Radler (Kathy); Matthew & Sean Cummins (Kevin) and Katie, Meghan (Quinn) and Mollie Chokreff (Shaun) who will miss Poppie and his infamous hugs, knee squeezes, Poppie's grilled chicken and his love of classical music known as "Poppie's music."
Dick was in the steel business for 47 years working in sales at Detroit Steel and finishing his career as General Manager at National Material Corporation in Mansfield, OH. After retiring, Dick, known as "the Silver Fox," enjoyed his 4 Gs - Golf, Growing Poppie's tomatoes, Gin Rummy and most importantly, Grandchildren. Dick loved his time with many friends at Westbrook Country Club and especially his card and lunch groups. He gave of his time and talent to Serra Club, St. Peter's Catholic Church and served on the boards of United Way, Richland Academy and as Chairman of the Richland County Foundation. This quiet man with a dry humor will be missed by many.
His family will receive friends 4-7p Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:30a Thursday morning at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Father Gregory Hite will officiate. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church or Richland County Foundation.
Snyder Funeral Homes
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019