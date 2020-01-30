|
Richard T. Schlotterer Jr.
Plymouth - Richard T. Schlotterer Jr., age 62, resident of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield. He was born on August 17, 1957, in Willard, Ohio, to the late Richard Sr. and Dottie (Ray) Schlotterer.
A graduate of Willard High School, Rick went on to work at Pepperidge Farm for 33 years. He was always one to be busy and working on something. Since 1994, Rick ran the Country Kennels with his wife. He enjoyed being with his family, especially the camping trips they would go on.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Becky (Peeler) Schlotterer; three children, Jeremy Schlotterer, Amanda (Mike) Limbird, and Andy (Missy) Schlotterer; two step daughters, Charlene (Doug) Dyer and Shelley (Richie) Feltner; twelve grandchildren, Croix and Daycee Schlotterer, Drew, Jacob and Leah Limbird, Wyatt and Lily Schlotterer, Cody Wright, Katie Caudill, Cayden Wright, Skylar Isaac, and Austin Weithman; five great grandchildren, Conner, Oliver, Claire, Kylie, and Angel; and two sisters, Jenny (Bob) Siebenaller and Karla (Decklin) MacNamee.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Sr. and Dottie Schlotterer.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, where a memorial service will take place at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, Florida 32256 or by visiting . Online condolences may be expressed to Rick's family, by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020