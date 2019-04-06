Resources
Mansfield - Richard Lee Thorne passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in his Mansfield home surrounded by family the day after his 71st birthday.

Richard was born April 3, 1948 in Columbus to parents Wesley E. & Murele (Downing) Thorne. After graduating from Pickerington High School he proudly joined the US Navy in 1968.

While visiting his mom and former co-workers at the Truesdell Candy Company a beautiful young lady named Beverly Criner caught his eye and the pair married on April 13, 1969. Richard worked as a press operator with General Motors for 37 years until retiring in 2015. He was a member of the Eagles in Lancaster.

In spare time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and fishing. But above all, Richard was a family man and an excellent role model for his grandkids. His family will dearly miss his fabulous sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years Beverly Thorne of Mansfield; daughters Jennifer Powell of Galion and Lori (Lee) King of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren Jackie (Brant) Fournier, Suzie (Alex) Bulgarelli, SPF4 Johnathon Powell who is following Richard's footsteps in the Navy, and Le'Moyne King; great-grandchildren Alyssa Thorne, Aurora Fournier, Erika Fournier, Venus Fournier, and Lorelie Bulgarelli; and siblings Eugene Thorne, Bonnie (Gene) Sutton, Leona (George) Thorne, Mike (Terry) Thorne, Roberta Wasmas, and Herb Thorne.

Although no public service will be held in Richard's memory, his family hopes you will remember him in your own special way. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Richard's family and encourage you to share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
