Richard W. Morris
Richard W. Morris, 65, formerly of Mansfield, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on May 13 at his Westerville home, following a recent cancer diagnosis.
He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1954 to Elmer Edward Morris and the late Audrey Mae Morris (Smith). At age six, his family moved to Ohio but in the many years that followed, he always referred to himself as a "Baltimore boy." He was married to the love of his life and best friend, Kathleen Morris (Kleshinski), for 38 years.
Nothing was ever more important to Richard than family. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his immediate family, the focus of his life—daughter Kristine (Andrew) Boan and granddaughter Elizabeth Boan, son Michael (Kelly Satterfield) Morris, and daughter Kelly Morris. Also surviving are his father E. Edward Morris, three beloved brothers and their wives, 11 in-laws, 22 nieces and nephews, 39 grand nieces and nephews, and his granddog buddy, Bubs.
He was preceded in death by his first child—daughter, Sarah, stillborn at full term, mother Audrey, niece Sandy, and father-in-law, Richard Kleshinski.
He was a good man, with a kind word for everyone and a smile that was genuine and sincere and he always had a fun story to make people laugh. He was a gentle and grateful man, happiest with the simple things life offered.
In keeping everyone safe during this pandemic, a service for friends and family will be held outdoors at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio (1/2 south of 270) on Friday, May 22, at 11:00 a.m. Private burial to follow. No formal calling hours are scheduled. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Richard's name to two of his most special causes: Boy Scouts of America Troop 123, Robert Sliney, 84 Helen Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44903, or Pelotonia at Pelotonia.org/richardmorris
Published in the News Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020