Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Ricky Allen Gibson Obituary
Ricky Allen Gibson

Mansfield - Ricky Allen Gibson, age 58, of Mansfield, passed away early Monday morning, June 3, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and is now at home with his Lord and Savior. He was born July 23, 1960, in Montgomery, West Virginia.

He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1978 and was a caring man who took care of everyone. His soft heart and honest, hard-working character will be missed by all who knew him. Ricky would spend hours in prayer and was a true example of a Christian man who took joy in raising his family to be good people. He would spend hours sitting and talking with his family over coffee. The fairy tale love affair with his wife, Roxann Schlupp Gibson, began when they were young and they shared 38 wonderful years of marriage. Ricky was a truck driver with USF Holland for many years.

Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Roxann Gibson; children, Samantha Gibson, Brittany Hughes and David (Anbria) Gibson; five grandchildren, Brianne Butler, Kandice Butler, Cameron Butler, Alyssa Hughes and Aaron Hughes; three great-grandchildren, Aniya, Aria and Azara Gibson; three siblings, Harold (Barb) Gibson, Tammy (Steve) Francis and Dianna Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews including Brenna Gibson. He is also survived by his extended family, siblings-in-law, Paul Sheeks, Roger Schlupp, Randy (Laura) Schlupp; mother-in-law, Connie Schlupp; and god daughter, Audri Storms. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton H. and Ellen Marie (Burdette) Gibson; and nephews, Scott Francis, Brian Laubacher, Gabriel Gibson and Brian Schlupp.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 1000 McPherson St., Mansfield with Rev. Thomas Blair officiating. Additional visitation will be observed on Friday at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Published in the News Journal on June 5, 2019
