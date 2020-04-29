Services
More Obituaries for Rita Kulka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Ann Kulka


1937 - 2020
Rita Ann Kulka Obituary
Rita Ann Kulka

Mansfield - Rita Ann Kulka passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at UH Samaritan Hospital-Ashland after a brief illness. She was 83 years old. She was born January 12, 1937, in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clyde and Mary (Schunatz) Thompson.

She married Lowell Eugene "Gene" Kulka in 1956. Rita was a long-time employee of the Ohio Brass Company, and later, the Mansfield Brass Company. After retiring, she enjoyed vacationing on the shores of Lake Erie, her daily walks with friends, the "Curves" breakfasts and spoiling her cats.

Rita is survived by her husband, Gene Kulka; son, Anthony Kulka; granddaughter, Hannah; grandson, George; brother, Robert Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no service or visitation at this time. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
