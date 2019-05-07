|
|
Rita Joanne (Elston) Cionitti
Mansfield - On Saturday, March 2nd 2019, Rita Joanne (Elston) Cionitti, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 65.
Rita was born on September 8th, 1953 in Wooster, Ohio to Aloise and Louise Tigri Elston. She married Lee Applegate in 1971 and raised three sons, Aaron, Brandon and Corey. She married her second husband, Nick Cionitti in 1989.
Rita often shared that her most favorite time in life was raising her three sons. She loved being at home with them, teaching them, supporting them, and then watching them become the men they are today. Rita had a kind and giving heart, and a deep love for her family.
Rita was preceded in death by her father, Aloise, her mother, Louise, her sister, Cynthia, and her second husband, Nick. She is survived by her sons, Aaron (Erica), Brandon, Corey (Brianna), her brother, Tom, her niece, Katherine (Gene), her nephew, Thomas, and her grandchildren, Evelyn and Weston.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at First Unitarian Church, 1400 Lafayette Street, Denver, Colorado at 1 o'clock in the afternoon.
Published in the News Journal on May 7, 2019