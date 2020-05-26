Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita (Hupp) King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita (Hupp) King Obituary
Rita (Hupp) King

Glendale - Rita (Hupp) King, 91, of Glendale, Arizona died May 21, 2020. A former Honeywell employee until retirement. Rita was born in Zanesville, Ohio. She was proceeded in death by her husband Charles King. Survivors include daughter, Kristina Gutierrez, sister Susan (Hupp) Grear; 2 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren. Missed never forgotten. You are in our hearts forever. Funeral arrangements handled by Chapel of the Chimes mortuary.
Published in the News Journal from May 26 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -