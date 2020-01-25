|
Rita L. Wallace (Barnett)
Tiro - Rita L. Wallace (Barnett), age 56, resident of Tiro, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, after a courageous fight with Leukemia. She was born on August 14, 1963, in Willard, Ohio, to the late Robert J. and Imogene (Feltner) Barnett.
Rita was a 1981 Willard High School graduate. For the last 20 years, she had worked at MTD in Shelby. Rita was a member of the Nazarene Church in Willard. A devoted wife, she took care of her husband and children; she was very supportive of her family and they were her main priority. Rita enjoyed the outdoors, such as hiking and camping with her family. What she enjoyed most of all was spending time with her grandbabies.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 37 years, William E. Wallace; two children, William L. (Krystle) Wallace, Jessica (Ralph) Dunmire; two grandchildren, Aria Dunmire and Ivy Dunmire; four siblings, Garry Barnett, Randy (Carol) Barnett, Glenn Barnett (Faith Hall), and Joel (Sarah) Barnett; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy and Lloyd Barnett.
Family and friends may visit at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral services for Rita will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Kevin Meyers officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made, in Rita's name, to , at . Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020