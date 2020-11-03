1/
Robert A. Campbell
Robert A Campbell

Robert was born to Robert and Henrietta (Hafley) Campbell in Mansfield, Ohio in 1930. After graduating from Mansfield High School he got his accounting degree from Ashland College and served with the Ohio Air National Guard. Bob retired after spending most of his career working for Cole Tool & Die Company.

He was married to his wife Margaret (Hudson) Campbell for 68 years. Together they raised 4 children. The family were members of the 1st United Presbyterian Church of Mansfield, Ohio.

In addition to loving his family, Robert was passionate about boating, flying, traveling and serving his community, especially it's youth. Through out his life Bob was an active member of

Kiwanis, Jaycees Elks, Amvets, Mansfield Aviation Club, Baku Grotto, US Power Squadron, the American Heart Association, and the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Mason's of Ohio.

Robert is proceeded in death by his parents and son Robert D Campbell. Bob is survived by his wife Margaret, daughters Jayne Lupo, Gloria Wolford and son Steven R. Campbell. Also he has 5 surviving grandchildren, 3 great grandsons and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers the family request donations to your favorite charity in his name..




Published in News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
