Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Robert A. Dorner


Mansfield - Robert A. Dorner, 92, of Mansfield, passed away Friday afternoon, May 17, 2019, at Kingston of Ashland. He was born July 17, 1926, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth S. (Erndt) Dorner.

He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and retired from Westinghouse Corp. where he was a machinist. After retirement, he owned and operated Madison Tool and Die. He was a member of Mansfield Liederkranz and the Sons of Herman. Robert was a member of Mayflower Congregational Church. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie and hunting in his younger years. He and his wife, Anna Wilma, enjoyed traveling to Europe every chance they could get.

He is survived by a brother, Ralph Dorner; two sisters, Mary (Robert) Berentz and Eleanor (David) Davies; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Wilma Schuff Dorner; parents; brother, Richard J. Dorner; and sister, Eva Gonshirski.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Robert may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.

Published in the News Journal on May 20, 2019
