Robert Allen "Al" Thompson
Mansfield - No one roared as quietly as Al Thompson. His soft and gentle spirit, coupled with his wealth of knowledge in finance, woven with personal honesty and laced with a Christian pursuit to develop relationships with others in order to exemplify Christ, resulted in a personality that thundered integrity. With humility, he sought to please the Lord, by loving mercifully and acting justly (Micah 6:8).
Surrounded by his devoted family, Al's Christian faith became sight Friday, August 9, 2019. He was 63.
Born February 14, 1956 in Cleveland, he was graduated from Malabar High School in 1974, and earned his Bachelor degrees in Finance and Accounting in 1978 from Miami University.
He began working in the accounting department with Therm-O-Disc in 1979, where he met a feisty gal who was a great match for his reserved personality. He and Robin Glasscock were married April 12, 1980.
He accepted a position with United Telephone of Ohio, and served in the accounting department as an efficiency expert and call center supervisor through transitions to Sprint, Embarq, and Century Link. After "retiring" a year with Hobby Lobby, he returned to work as comptroller of Weiss Industries - a family company he grew to love as family.
A dues-paying member of Bucknuts, Al was much more than a fan of The Ohio State University athletics. His spreadsheets on recruits, players, and statistics equipped him with all the information on OSU football and basketball.
Always active, Al golfed, walked, fished, played church softball, and worked-out in his basement. His signature - if ornery - smile was a glimpse to his sense of humor, always ready with a corny joke or pun.
Al lived his Christian faith. He was a member of Berean Baptist Church. In previous churches, he served as church treasurer, and often handled accounting for mission trips. He was active in personal evangelism and had a heart for souls.
Remembered for his wisdom, patience, and drive, Al's life was characterized as a private man reformed into one burdened to share the Word on a regular basis, and evangelizing - often with words.
He is survived by his wife Robin; their children Megan (Craig) Shipper of Ashland; Cal (Jena) Thompson of Mansfield; grandchildren Makenzie and Izabelle and Paisleigh; his parents Robert L. and Ruth G. (Hatfield) Thompson of Lucas; his brother Rick Thompson of Ashland and his mother-in-law June Glasscock of Mansfield.
His father-in-law John Glasscock is deceased.
Though many folks have ministered to Al these past two years, Dr. Saurabh Das and his team at Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Mansfield were champions for Al, and the nurses and staff of Hospice of North Central Ohio personified compassion. Thank you all.
The Thompson family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A worship service, giving glory to God for the life of Al Thompson will be held Thursday, August 15 at 11 a.m. in Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield, with Pastors Mike Wells and Steve Kern officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions payable to Berean Baptist Church, to benefit the ministry of Mendaue City Baptist Church in The Philippines, may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thompson family, share with them a message of support - and see Al's tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019