Robert Anthony "Soupy" Grillo
Mansfield - Robert Anthony "Soupy" Grillo, 80, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 following a short illness. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 24, 1939 to the late Lucia and Dominic J. Grillo.
He retired from The Tappan Company and PPG Industries.
He is survived by his brother, Dominic (Sandra) Grillo; his sister-in-law, Judith Shambaugh; nephews, Dominic Grillo and Vincent (Ellen) Grillo; special great-nephew, Max; niece, Michelle (Todd) Krill, nephew, John Knapp (Rodney Degree); nieces, Debra Grillo (Carrie Smith) and Annette (Jim) Lyon; nephews, Frank A. Grillo and Tim (Nicole) Grillo; extended family; best friend, Roger Carmel; and special friends, Ginger and Larry Gamble.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carole (Hannan) Grillo; his daughter, Nichole; his grandson, Dominic; his step-daughter, Diana; his sister, Elizabeth Knapp; and his brother, Frank Grillo.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at The Waterford for their compassion, care and friendship and also to Kindred Hospice.
Private graveside services will be held in Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Robert Grillo family.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 19, 2020