Robert C. "Bob" Coppersmith
BELLVILLE - Bob Coppersmith was a dedicated husband, father, educator, and public servant. His time and energy were spent in investing for the betterment of his family, students, and his community. No longer bound by his tired, earthly body, Robert C. "Bob" Coppersmith, 79, of Bellville, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
The son of Carl W. and Ardella (Fogelboch) Coppersmith, Bob was born April 11, 1940 in Erie, Pennsylvania and graduated from McDowell High School. Bob graduated from Heidelberg University earning a Bachelor's Degree in History and German. It was at Heidelberg that Bob first met Judith Ann Werner. The two began dating and were married December 22, 1962.
He continued his education, and graduated from the Ohio State University earning a Master's Degree in Education Administration. His commitment to the field of education spanned over three decades. Serving as a teacher and vice principal for Simpson, Appleseed, Malabar, and Mansfield Senior High Schools, Bob retired from Mansfield City Schools in 1996.
Bob was committed to Bellville, the small close-knit village in which he lived. He served as past president of the Bellville Lion's Club, trustee of the Bellville Board of Public Affairs, and volunteered for the Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center (BNOC). Bob also served as former elder for the Bellville Presbyterian Church. He was a member of Bellville St. Paul Lutheran Church.
He took great pride in the well-kept appearance of his property. Bob enjoyed gardening, and keeping his house, yard and flowerbeds in pristine condition throughout the year. Bob was also a talented and detailed carpenter, able to complete a variety of home renovation projects.
Those who knew Bob are most familiar with the phrase, "Let me tell you a story". A gifted storyteller, to Bob the details mattered, and those details were always expressed in his many stories.
A devoted family man, Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He absolutely treasured family vacations many of which were centered around skiing. More recently, Bob and Judy continued travelling, making memories and enjoying life together.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Judy Coppersmith of Bellville; sons John Coppersmith of Bellville and James and his wife Dalisia Coppersmith of Ridgecrest, California; grandchildren Jack and James "J.C." Coppersmith; sister and brother-in-law Karen and Rev. Dr. Calvin Mutti of Brewster, Massachusetts.
His family will receive friends Saturday October 12, 2019 from 10 am - 12 pm in the fellowship hall at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 48 Church Street, Bellville, where memorial services will begin at 12 pm in the sanctuary. Rev. Dan Cammarn will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the BNOC (Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center) or Heidelberg University may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019