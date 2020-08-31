Robert "Bob" C. Graham



Shelby - Robert C. Graham, age 60, died Friday August 28, 2020 at his residence in Shelby. Born August 29, 1959 in Shelby to Vernon W. and Carol J. (Waines) Graham. He had been a lifelong Shelby resident. He was a 1977 graduate of Shelby High School and Pioneer Joint Vocational School in the automotive mechanics program. Bob was employed with the Shelby Parts Co. from 1977 to 2002. He then took employment in 2002 with ArcelorMittal working at Plant 2 in C/D finishing, retiring in 2018. He was a member of the Shelby Moose Lodge #422 and a former member of the Shelby JayCees. He loved visiting with his nieces and nephews as "Uncle Bob" and enjoyed the family activities and cherished the many family events of the past. He especially loved recalling activities with his father and grandfather. His rough unshaven, long haired appearance did not hide his inner glow.



Bob was a person of routine. You could set a clock to his path to and from work, and home again with the stops that he always made. He was one to especially enjoy talking with friends over a few beers and smokes. He was never one to stay too long in any one place and headed home early. His friends at the Shelby Moose were like his extended family. He had a passion for fishing and hunting, and even made his own spinnerbait fishing lures. Bob was a huge fan of Shelby, and Ohio State football.



Surviving are his brothers Richard A.(Elaine) Graham of Monroeville, and Michael L. Graham of Shelby; his sister-in-law Deb (Jarrell) Graham of Chesapeake, VA., nieces and nephews Jonathan Graham, Amy Graham, Olivia Roberts, Abby Hubbard, Brad Graham, Bethany Williamson and several great nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Randal E. Graham, sister-in-law, and Rhonda K. Russell-Graham.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday September 4, 2020 from the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Rita Bullock of the Awake Church will officiate, with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday before the service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to: Shelby Moose Lodge, 102 N. Gamble St., Shelby, OH 44875 to support the "Moose Heart" children's charities.



Online condolences at:www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.









