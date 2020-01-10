|
Robert C. "Bob" Myers Sr.
Mansfield - Robert C. "Bob" Myers Sr., 72, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Shelby, Ohio, on March 2, 1947.
Bob retired as a truck driver working for K&P Trucking. He was a very loving and caring man. He enjoyed the time spent watching his grandchildren and neighbors kids. Bob loved his dogs and anything outdoors, especially fishing, boating and camping. He liked going to races and watching football.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan (Myers) Barnhart; son, Robert (Betty) Myers Jr.; five grandchildren, Andrew (Brooke) Myers, Harley (Sean) Kelly, Cody (Kandace) Sexton, Nancy (Miguel Sr.) Adkins and Monica Sexton; 11 great-grandchildren, Sophie "Sam", Miguel Jr. "Munchie", Brooklyn, Za'hky "Ky-Ky", Sean, Samara, Da'vanity, Gunner, Kensley, Kayden and Kambree; four brothers, Bill (Linda) Myers, Kenny (Vickie) Hershner, Doug (Gail) Hershner and Louie Hershner; sister, Janice Bertram; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Robert and Doris Hershner, he is preceded in death by daughter, Millie "Lil Punkie Brewster" Kilgore and son, Johnny "John Boy" Myers.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Tim Baker officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help aide in funeral costs.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020