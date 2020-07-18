1/1
Robert Charles Poth
Robert Charles Poth

Mansfield - Robert Charles Poth, 78, of Mansfield, passed away at The Grove in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, March 15, 2020. Robert was born on April 19, 1941 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Albert and Madge (Beverage) Poth.

Robert knew how to live in the moment and found laughter, joking and humor to be a daily part of his life. Robert had a particular love and fondness for Pocahontas County in West Virginia, as this was the home of his mother's family. Robert was a proud law enforcement officer, retiring after 25 years with the Mansfield Police Department. He loved motorcycles and was a classic car collector.

Robert is survived by his children, Michelle (Patrick) Ward, Brad (Melody) Poth, and Angela (Andrew) Eisaman, his seven grandchildren, Erin, Kayleigh, Alyssa, Jennifer, Dylan, Mitchell, and Mason, and his four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Poth and his grandson, Gregory Stapleton.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Celebrant Mark Dettmer will officiate a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. The Fraternal Order of Police will present honors at the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Grove Church.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
