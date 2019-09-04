|
Robert Charles Williams
Mansfield - Robert C. "Robbie" Williams, 59, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Friday evening, August 30, 2019 at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Columbus. He was born in Mansfield on November 13, 1959 to the late Charles and Sally (Pastor) Williams.
Robert was very social and so well liked, that he never met a stranger. He was selfless and generous, putting others above himself. He had a vibrant and memorable smile that his wife, Ruth, says she will never forget. Robert always had style and was known as a dapper dresser. He was an exceptional cook and would put his skills to the test attempting to learn new gourmet recipes, but was well known for his famous BBQ sauce. Robert had a love for music and enjoyed singing especially with Original Basement Band. He loved to travel to the ocean and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Robert was a 1978 graduate of the Mansfield Senior High School where he played football, basketball and ran track. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Robert is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ruth (Brown) Williams; three daughters, Takeela (Ralston) Williams-Sims of Columbus, Ronitka Brown of Dayton and Da'Ren Brooks of Kentucky; six grandchildren, Jabrazia Sims, Ja'Mya Green, Raslynn Sims, Da'Von Gay, Ja'Marcus Nelson and Da'Nia Brown; two sisters, Margie Morris and Deborah (Wallace) Thompson both of Mansfield; brother, Bruce (Karen) Drye of Marion; and other very close brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; his beloved Pomeranian, Foxy Bella Williams who resides at home; very close friends, George Owens and Robert Owens both of Mansfield and Curtis McFarland of New Orleans, Los Angeles; and many other dear family and friends and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lee Williams; brother-in-law, Earl Morris; and nephew, Donald Williams.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Clinton N. Hearns, will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hermon Baptist, 292 Charles Avenue. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019