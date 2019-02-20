|
Robert "Rob" D. Bushey Jr.
Sandusky - January 24, 1973 - February 17, 2019
Robert "Rob" D. Bushey Jr., 46, residing in Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home.
Rob was born on January 24, 1973 in Bellevue, OH to the late Robert D. and Ann M. (Byers) Bushey Sr.
Rob was a 1991 graduate from Perkins High School. He was a tattoo artist at various establishments including, Pain & Pleasure, Red 23, Sandusky Tattoo Company and Atomick Tattoo. He also tattooed in Hamburg, Germany for 6 years. Rob was multi-lingual, and versed in many topics. He was an avid motorcyclist and loved riding with his friends. Online gaming was a passion of his, and he gamed with people all over the world. Rob appreciated his close relationship with the local law enforcement, was a dog lover and enjoyed collecting and breeding reptiles.
Rob is survived by his wife, Karen (Jenkin) Bushey and daughter, Victoria Jenkin. He was a good husband and father.
Including his parents, Rob is preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Bushey; grandfather, Robert Dean Bushey and aunt, Evelyn Dillinger.
Friends may call on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at The Sanctuary, 211 E. Monroe St., Sandusky. Friends may also call on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the church from 1:00 pm until the time of memorial services at 3:00 pm. Pastor Larrick Zirkle will officiate. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Those wishing to contribute to Rob's memory may do so to the Herps Alive Foundation, 1487-89 Garden Dr., South Euclid, OH 44121.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019