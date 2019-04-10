|
Robert D. "Bob" Ortasic
Mansfield - Robert D. "Bob" Ortasic, 78, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born on December 9, 1940 in Mansfield, Ohio. Bob was the son of Samuel Ortasic and Edith (Morgillo) Marker.
Bob was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, and retired after more than 30 years from Ideal Electric in field service. He served in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne Division. He coached with the Shelby Blues Football League, enjoyed golfing and was an avid Brown's fan. He enjoyed HAM Radio and was a lover of Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Shirley Ortasic; his children, Raye Ann (Chuck) Friday of Hamilton, Robert (Barbara) Hart of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Maria (Bill) Sulzer of Ashland; step-son, Steve (Brittany) Hobson of Mt. Gilead, Ohio; and step-daughter, Sandra Smith of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; many cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Ortasic; mother and step-father, Edith and Ray Marker; and a grandchild, Benjamin Feazel.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019