Robert "Bob" Dinger
Mansfield - Robert "Bob" Dinger, 93, of Mansfield, passed away at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Bob was born in Mansfield, Ohio on June 4, 1926. He was the son of Michael and Marie (Brumm) Dinger.
Bob was a 1944 graduate of Mansfield Senior High. He was employed at Ohio Brass, Hartman Electric and retired as a tool and die maker from Thermodisc. Bob was a Fireman 1st Class with the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Philadelphia. Bob was what many would consider a "jack of all trades". He could be found enjoying woodworking, refurbishing old cars, playing harmonicas and he loved dancing. In life, his greatest joy was being with his grandchildren, even looking at their pictures always brought a smile to his face and joy to his heart. Bob was a member of the Ashland Road VFW.
Bob leaves behind his daughters, Roberta (Mark) White and Linda Yoha; his grandchildren, Stephanie Yoha (Kevin Williamson), Michelle (Chris) Snow, and Christopher Yoha; his great-grandchildren, Jacob and Michael Snow; brother, Russell (Jeanie) Dinger; sister, Alice Wilburn of Seattle, WA and Ruth (Gene) Arnold of Shelby; step-daughters, Brenda (Jim) Fellows and Deb (Dave) Risner; several step grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Angeline R. Dinger; his second wife, Sylvia Tackett; two sisters, Wilma (Michael) Them and Betty (Jack) Holmes; and a brother, Harold (Shirley) Dinger.
Family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road from 12:00-2:00 pm. Mark White will officiate the service following at 2:00 pm. He will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Memorial Park with military honors by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad.
Published in the News Journal on June 22, 2019