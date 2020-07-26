1/1
Robert Donald Miller
Robert Donald Miller

Mansfield - Robert Donald Miller, age 79, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born March 5, 1941, in Ashland, Ohio, one of six children of the late Donald and Esther (McCrae) Miller.

He learned the value of teamwork and the rewards of hard work early in his life. He retired from Shelly & Sands (formerly Mansfield Asphalt) after many years of service. A quiet man, Robert enjoyed bird watching and was always tinkering with something. He was a member of Clay Memorial Lutheran Church.

Robert is survived by two children, Angelyn Carol Haynes and Anthony Robert Miller, both of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Kristina Marie Stevens, Kaitlyn Renee Haynes-Sutton and River Blade Miller; a brother, George (Mary Ann) Miller of Ashland; a sister, Virginia (Donovan) Beaver of NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann (Maurer) Miller on January 26, 2009; a sister, Ann Miller; and two brothers, Mike and Jim Miller.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road with a memorial service immediately following at 6:00 p.m.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
