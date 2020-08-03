1/1
Robert E. Hoskey Jr.
Robert E. Hoskey Jr.

Ontario - Robert E. Hoskey Jr., 84, long time resident of Ontario, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Known to all as "Bob", he was 84 years old, a Navy veteran, and retired from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, The Ohio State University, and P.I.E. Trucking. Bob was active in the Ontario Amvets for many years. He liked to stay busy with wood working projects, gardening and enjoying the outdoors.

Bob is survived by his mother, Helen F. Hoskey; his sister, Marla (Donald) Wirt; four step-daughters, Lisa (Andy) Kapser, Andrea (Tom) Slone, Holly Copeland, and Jennifer Hall; eight grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. Bob also leaves behind a son, Mark (Cindy) Hoskey; and two daughters, Ellen Bond and Barbara (Mel) Grace. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Helen M. Hoskey; a step-son, Timothy Hall; his father, Robert E. Hoskey Sr.; and his brother, Allan Wayne Hoskey.

Private graveside services will be held conducted by Rev. Dr. Rich Rader due to Covid-19 restrictions. Bob will be buried next to his wife Helen at Mansfield Memorial Park. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Hoskey family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








Published in News Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
