Robert Earle Grove
Shelby,Ohio - Robert Earle Grove, age 87, of Shelby, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Avita Ontario Hospital.
Bob was born February 24, 1932, in Auburn Center, Crawford County, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Mayme (Ross) Grove. He was a graduate of Tiro High School. Bob spent his career at General Motors in Ontario as a millwright and retired in 1997 after 39 years of service. Farming was his passion, especially purebred Spotted pigs. He was proud to be a part of a multi generation operation beginning with his father and continuing to his grandson. For several years Bob was the secretary for the Ohio Spot Breeders Association and was also a member of the Richland County Farm Bureau.
Bob was an active and dedicated member of Richland Church of the Brethren. He loved anything Ohio State and Shelby Whippets and, with his late wife, Carol, was a major supporter of all his children's and grandchildren's activities. He and Carol grew a wide variety of gladiolas and always had such an abundance that they gave them away to everyone they could. He was also a longtime member of the Shelby Lions Club.
Survivors include 4 children: Denny (Robin) Grove of Shelby, Tom (Melissa) Grove of Shelby, Patti (Steve) Hill of Ashland, and Ed (Liz) Grove of Mansfield; 14 grandchildren: Katie (Ryan) Hemker, Betsy (Allen) Ankrom, Chelsey (Andy) Biesterveld, Tyler (Kristen) Grove, Josh (Jen) Grove, Danielle Barker, Jake (Tara) Grove, Amanda (Matt) Eshelman, Brian Hill, Alex Hill, Aimee Kovinchick, Parker Grove (Brittany Auton), Ellis Grove, and Jennifer Grove; 19 great grandchildren: Reagan, Jack, and Caroline Hemker, Harrison and Loretta Ankrom, Lincoln, Alden, and Sawyer Biesterveld, Brooklyn Grove, Natalie, Katelyn and Samantha Grove, Sebastian and Madelyn Barker, Livia and Graysen Grove, Jaxon Grove, Isabelle and Corban Eshelman; a sister: Arlene Miller; and in-laws: Miriam (Benjamin) Kensinger, Wayne (Janice) Kiess, Chuck Kiess, and Linda (Rowan) Cowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Carol May (Kiess) Grove on July 19, 2016; a grandson: Turner Bradley Grove; and 2 sisters: Corrine Pine and Leah Tooker.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 am. Rev. Jim Frado will officiate and burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to Richland Church of the Brethren.
Published in the News Journal on May 7, 2019