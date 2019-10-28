|
Robert (Bob) Elwood Keiser, 90, of New Port Richey, FL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 24, 2019 after complications of dementia. Bob was born on September 3, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio to Anton and Velma Keiser ( Gray), he was the oldest of four children.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from January 26, 1951 to October 30, 1952 as a corporal and pole lineman. After his honorable discharge he married his former wife Carol Jean ( Henry) from Ontario, Ohio on June 4, 1955, and raised a family. Bob was an active and lifelong member of Mansfield Baptist Temple and his local church in New Port Richey, FL.
Bob's career was with General Motors Corporation in Ontario, Ohio as a security guard where he was a reliable and dedicated employee until his retirement in 1987. After retirement he spent winters in New Port Richey, Florida until eventually he made it his full time home in 1997. Bob met and married his current wife, Ida May (Bartholomew) in 2002 and they enjoyed square dancing, bluegrass music and motorcycle rides along the Gulf Coast.
Bob was a great provider, helper and friend to those around him, he had a gift for being able to fix almost anything. Bob was passionate about motorcycles, bowling and gardening and he spent time riding, bowling on a league, and he grew a beautiful garden every year. He also liked to fish and hunt and was interested in woodworking, often making his own furniture.
Bob is survived by his wife Ida of New Port Richey, Florida; Son Robert K. Keiser ( Lynette ) of Mansfield, Ohio; Daughters Cheryl A. Kemp of Mansfield, Ohio and Robyn R. Purl of St. Augustine, Florida; Brothers Roger Keiser( Freda) of Ashland, Ohio and Larry Keiser of Mansfield OH; Sister June Askey ( Jim) of Ontario, Ohio; Step-children James R Bartholomew ( Debbie) of Brooksville, FL; Allen W Bartholomew of New Jersey and Charles B. Bartholomew ( Debbie) of Port Richey, Florida; Grandson Robert Scott Keiser of Mansfield, Ohio; numerous Cousins, Nieces and Nephews and step-grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
A burial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2:30 PM. There will be a celebration of life memorial service at Caesarea Baptist Church officiated by Reverend Bill Fennell on November 19 at 11:00 AM. Meal to follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial's may be made to or organization.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019