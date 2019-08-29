Services
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Church
Talatha Church Rd
Aiken, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Butterbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene Butterbaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eugene Butterbaugh Obituary
Robert Eugene Butterbaugh

Aiken - AIKEN, SC - Robert Eugene (Bob) Butterbaugh, 92, beloved husband of almost 71 years of Helen Louise (Barick) Butterbaugh, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Helen, 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Bob's greatest legacy was his earnest desire to keep Jesus first and foremost in all things

Visitation will be at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Friday, 8/30/19 from 6-8 PM. Funeral will be at the Grace Church on Talatha Church Rd, Aiken, SC, Saturday 8/31/2019 at 10 AM. Interment will follow in the Southlawn Cemetery with Military Honors.

www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now