Robert Eugene Butterbaugh
Aiken - AIKEN, SC - Robert Eugene (Bob) Butterbaugh, 92, beloved husband of almost 71 years of Helen Louise (Barick) Butterbaugh, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Helen, 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Bob's greatest legacy was his earnest desire to keep Jesus first and foremost in all things
Visitation will be at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Friday, 8/30/19 from 6-8 PM. Funeral will be at the Grace Church on Talatha Church Rd, Aiken, SC, Saturday 8/31/2019 at 10 AM. Interment will follow in the Southlawn Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019